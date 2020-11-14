Everton transfers: Carlo Ancelotti keen on bringing Zidane-like player to Goodison Park

Everton's season, much like Carlo Ancelotti's tenure has been rather topsy-turvy.

When the Italian arrived at Goodison Park, the Toffees lost just two of his opening nine matches in charge.

They looked a reinvigorated side but once Project Restart kicked in, they only won three of their last nine outings.

It's been a similar story in 2020/21. Ancelotti's men got off to a flyer after a breathtaking transfer window that saw them welcome James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to the club.

Everton were unbeaten in their first eight matches in all competitions this season but they are now on a three-match losing streak.

They have suffered defeats against Newcastle, Southampton and Manchester United which has seen them drop to 13th in the Premier League table.

Ancelotti, therefore, needs to find a solution quickly to stop the Merseysiders from slipping even further down the table.

The transfer window doesn't open for another six weeks but the Everton boss is already pondering ways of improving his side in the market.

A report from Le10 Sport this week reaffirmed the suggestion that Ancelotti wanted to bring Real Madrid midfielder Isco to Goodison Park.

They suggest that Madrid are open to receiving offers for the Spaniard in January and are not opposed to seeing him leave.

As a result, Everton are now considering a swoop for a player that reportedly fits Ancelotti's profile perfectly.

It's thought that a sum of just €20m (£17.9m) will be enough to acquire his signature.

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

This appears to be a transfer that continues to gather pace all the time.

Only last week we heard murmurs that Everton were interested in the attacking midfielder and it provoked discussion from Ancelotti himself.

The Italian was asked about it in a press conference and responded: "Isco is a fantastic player and [I have] a fantastic memory of him but now I am not, honestly, focused there. I am focused on an important week we are going to have to recover players and to be well prepared for the game against United."

However, with the international break now in full swing, he has more time to consider potential recruits.

Isco is a player he knows well from his time at Real Madrid. Under Ancelotti, the 28-year-old played 106 times in the Spanish capital, providing 22 assists and scoring 17 goals.

He is an eye-catching player on the ball and has earned some colossal plaudits in his career to date. For starters, his fellow countryman Andres Iniesta said that he was an "incredible talent" in 2015.

The current Everton manager, meanwhile, thinks his game is comparable to the great Zinedine Zidane.

This is a player the Toffees simply have to sign.

