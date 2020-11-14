Leeds news: Paul Robinson delivers claim on QSI and San Francisco 49ers

For Leeds United, 2020 has been an epic rollercoaster full of every twist and turn imaginable.

Earlier this year, they achieved promotion to the Premier League to seal their top-flight place for the first time since 2004.

What followed was a remarkable display of intent in the transfer window.

They broke their transfer record to welcome Rodrigo to the club for £30m and then brought in the likes of Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Raphinha.

They also significantly bolstered the options available to the club's academy.

What followed was rather remarkable. They lost their first game back in the big time 4-3 to Liverpool but then won their second game against Fulham with the exact same scoreline.

Drama has followed Leeds around on a regular basis this year and the idea of added investment will only add further intrigue.

For a long time, QSI - the owners of PSG - have been touted with ploughing a significant sum of money into the Yorkshire side.

Radrizzani admitted this month that there are "several interested parties" in Leeds and that only "when it’s the right moment and the right terms, we can progress with these discussions."

Thus, speculation has increased and now former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has weighed in on the debate.

Speaking to MOT Leeds, he said:

"It would be great to have the 49ers and QSI at Leeds if it would work. It means you’d get three sporting mega-minds round the table and it would create a superpower. It can only bode well for Leeds if it’s a harmonious relationship.

“Any kind of investment in the club is always welcome but investment that comes with knowledge and business acumen is what Leeds want.

"Someone who has knowledge, intelligence and nous of how to run a global sporting brand, that’s exactly what Leeds need. And the 49ers and QSI both have that."

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

We got a feeling for Leeds' ambitions during the course of the summer transfer window, spending a combined £96m on new recruits.

Thus, with potential added investment from the likes of QSI and the 49ers, it could make the Whites a real force to be reckoned.

All you need to do is look at the influence Qatar Sports Investments have had on PSG. Since taking on ownership of the French side, they have won seven Ligue 1 crowns in a row.

Of course, there is much hard work before Leeds can even dream of becoming a similar sort of team on the European stage, but it proves what can happen if you get the investment right.

Radrizzani has already done some great things at Leeds and with yet more money, he could take them to new heights. Exciting times indeed.

