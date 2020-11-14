Wolves star's agent touts Italy switch

Adama Traore has been a huge success story at Wolves.

The Spaniard arrived from Middlesbrough back in 2018 after the club agreed to meet the £18m release clause in his contract.

Traore has gone from strength to strength since, making a total of 99 appearances for the club and emerging as one of the most terrifying wingers to play against in the Premier League.

His undoubted pace and dribbling ability mean he is incredibly difficult to dispossess, even if his statistics aren’t as impressive as one may think.

He has scored just seven goals and registered 15 assists but, nevertheless, he has been routinely linked away from the club.

Calciomercato, via Sport, claimed in the summer that Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Juventus were all interested in securing his signature.

They claimed he was valued at €100m (£89.6m) and the head of the agency that represents him, Promoesport, has claimed that he would be able to play in Serie A were a big club to come calling.

Speaking to Calciomercato, as transcribed by Sport Witness, Graziano Battistini, said: “If you ask me if he can be palatable in Italy, absolutely yes. A player of Traoré’s level can play anywhere, he can make a difference at any time and, obviously, economically requires a significant investment (to snap him up).

“It is difficult to talk about the transfer market, the effects of Covid-19 will unfortunately be heavy on football and soon the clubs will make themselves heard with the government.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Traore is an excellent asset for Wolves.

But he’s also saleable, and one has to think that the club should consider the prospect of cashing in if there is genuine interest.

If a club is willing to pay almost £90m for him – quintupling their original investment – they should absolutely take it.

Traore has averaged a goal involvement every 0.2 games.

For an elite talent, playing at the highest level, that really isn’t good enough, but it seems as though his potential suitors don’t really care.

Wolves should keep quiet and take the money.

News Now - Sport News