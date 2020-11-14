Sergio Ramos missed not one but TWO penalties for Spain in their UEFA Nations League game against Switzerland, having scored his previous 25.

The Real Madrid centre-back squandered an opportunity to equalise for Spain when Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a great save to keep out his first penalty.

Spain were awarded another spot-kick with 10 minutes to go and, still trailing 1-0, Ramos attempted something like a Panenka penalty, something he’s had a lot of success with in recent years.

But his effort ended in embarrassment, with Sommer diving to his right to keep out the centre-back's tame effort.

First, his first attempt. It was a well-struck penalty but Sommer made a great save.

When Spain won a second penalty towards full-time, Ramos didn't shirk his responsibilities.

He probably should have done.

The 34-year-old failed to commit to a proper Panenka and the outcome was awful.

Oh dear, Sergio...

Both penalty misses have been put into one video that Ramos won't want to watch back.

Spain boss Luis Enrique leapt to the defender's defence at full-time, insisting that he would have taken a third penalty had La Roja won another one.

"Sergio Ramos' record with penalties is up there with the very best," Enrique said after the game, per MSN. "It would be very unfair to take him off because he's missed one, two, three.

"If there were another penalty, he would've taken it...if he misses two, to take him off penalty duties would be a joke. There's a list of penalty takers and Sergio Ramos is at the top."

His blushes were spared by Gerard Moreno's goal in the 89th minute as Spain secured a 1-1 draw.

The point leaves Spain a point behind Germany in their Nations League group after Joachim Low's side sealed a 3-1 win against Ukraine.

The group will be settled when Spain and Germany meet in Seville in the final round of fixtures on November 17.

