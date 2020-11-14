One man backed to turn Spurs into title contenders

Gareth Bale is not quite up to speed but he is back at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wales international arrived on loan from Real Madrid in the summer, and he is still finding his feet in north London.

Nevertheless, he has already been amongst the goals, scoring the winner in the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

He also laid on an assist in the 3-0 win over LASK in the Europa League and one has to feel that he is slowly edging his way back to full fitness.

Indeed, he has made just one start in the Premier League, in the 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, but he did not last the 90 minutes, being substituted on 78 minutes.

Nevertheless, hopes are high in north London that, when he is fully fit, Bale will run riot alongside Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane.

And Kevin Campbell, the former Arsenal striker, is worried about that very prospect, believing that Bale could turn the club into genuine contenders on multiple fronts.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “It’s a Gareth Bale that’s more experienced, that’s for sure a winner now, he knows how to win.

“Multiple Champions League winner, league winner, cup winner, all of these types of things he knows what to do.

“He’s their skeleton key, so to speak. That Spurs squad haven’t won and they’ve brought in someone who knows how to do it.

“They’re looking for him to influence the rest to help them get over the line, the key is getting over the line.

“If they can get over the line then they’ll be trouble. If they win Spurs are a big problem because they’ve got internationals all over the shop.

“They’ve brought him in to be that catalyst, that skeleton key to open the door to get them through.

“Whether it works or not I don’t know. But they have signed a vastly experienced player now in Gareth Bale.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Campbell might well be right here.

Bale is a truly excellent footballer, a genuinely world-class player when he is at his best.

During his time at Real Madrid, he was integral to various trophy lifts, filling a bulging personal trophy cabinet.

He won the Champions League four times in Spain, along with two La Liga titles, the Spanish Cup, the Spanish Super Cup, four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

Having such an experienced player within their squad certainly adds to the potential of the club finally ending a trophy drought that stretches back to 2008.

