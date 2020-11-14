Spurs star touts Mourinho's winning mentality

Tottenham Hotspur have had a fine start to the season.

While they have dropped points, losing to Everton on the opening day and also drawing with the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United, that defeat to the Toffees remains their only loss in the Premier League.

Their last three league games have brought nine points, too, as they defeated Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion, and West Bromwich Albion.

It means Spurs are second in the table, just a point behind Leicester City, while they have also progressed to the group stages of the Europa League and the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, where they will play Stoke City.

Hopes are high, then, that their trophy drought will finally end this season after a lengthy wait.

Spurs last lifted a trophy in 2008, under Juande Ramos, when they beat Chelsea to win the EFL Cup.

And captain Hugo Lloris insists that boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to change the mentality of the club and begin to turn them into serial winners.

Of course, the Portuguese has won a trophy at every club he has managed since Porto; one has to think that the point of signing him was, indeed, to start to fill up the cabinet.

Speaking at a press conference before France’s game against Portugal, as transcribed by RMC Sprt via Sport Witness, Lloris said: “I am lucky to be able to be coached by Jose Mourinho.

“I don’t need to introduce him; he is one of the greatest coaches of the last few years.

“He has this culture of winning, and that’s what he is trying to establish at Tottenham who are in need of trophies.

“We’re trying to move forward together and create something in order to achieve these goals.

“We did not talk more than that about tomorrow’s game. Obviously, as a Portuguese, he follows the national team and its great talents that make up this team.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is why Mourinho is at Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino did incredible work at the club but he couldn’t quite get over the finishing line and crown his achievements with a winner’s medal.

It wasn’t for the want of trying, of course; Spurs reached the Champions League final and put in a number of title challenges.

But Mourinho is the man to finally drag this team over the finishing line.

They have plenty of truly excellent players in their peak within the Portuguese’s squad, especially following their summer dealings and the arrivals of players like Gareth Bale, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Matt Doherty only increases their chances of achieving something truly great this term.

Mourinho has no more excuses; now is the time for Spurs to start filling a cabinet that has been gathering dust for 12 long years.

