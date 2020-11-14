Liverpool backed to replace Klopp with club legend

Steven Gerrard has been doing excellent work at Rangers.

The former Liverpool midfielder joined the Scottish giants back in 2018 and guided the club to a second-place finish in his first season, along with a run to the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup.

This season, though, he seems to be delivering on his managerial potential.

Rangers are currently top of the Scottish Premiership, and are unbeaten in 14 league games.

They have not conceded a goal at home in 14 games, an incredible record, and they sit nine points clear of second-placed Celtic, who they defeated in the first Old Firm derby of the season, winning 2-0 away from home.

Celtic do have two games in hand but hopes are clearly high that Rangers will be able to win their first Scottish Premiership title since the 2010/11 season.

To do so would also stop Celtic winning their 10th in a row, and it seems that big things could be in Gerrard’s future.

Of course, the former midfielder is a Liverpool legend and Gabriel Agbonlahor, the ex-Aston Villa striker, believes that he will end up in the Anfield dugout once Jurgen Klopp leaves the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I feel like Steven Gerrard’s doing himself no harm. I really do feel that he will be the next manager after Klopp.

“What he’s doing now, Liverpool executives and Liverpool owners will be looking at Steven Gerrard, keeping an eye on him in the corner of their eye, knowing they’ve got a perfect replacement for when Klopp wants to call it a day.

“I think the Scottish league is a good league and there’s some tough teams in there.

“The way he’s got that Rangers team playing and the way they’re working for him, I mean, a club like Liverpool will see that and they’ll know he’s got the attributes and that’s what you need sometimes.

“You need to go out and learn your craft and come back to the club you love, not start with the club you love and that’s what will be on Steven Gerrard’s mind as well as the Liverpool owners.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Liverpool would be following Chelsea’s example here, and we could potentially see Gerrard and his old England midfield partner Frank Lampard lock horns in the top-flight.

Gerrard does seem like he will inevitably be in the conversation to replace Klopp when he does eventually leave but it will mark a big jump.

Even if he does manage to end Rangers’ league title drought, he will be stepping into the shoes of perhaps the best manager the Reds have had in the modern era.

Since joining the club, Klopp has won the Premier League title, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He won the Premier League Manager of the Season award, unsurprisingly, in 2019/20.

To come in and replace him may well be the impossible job; Gerrard should be careful of what he wishes for.

News Now - Sport News