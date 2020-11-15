Jesse Lingard made 40 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last season.

Yet despite that lofty number, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s usage of the midfielder shows he wasn’t a crucial member of the squad.

He started just half of those games, while Man United’s opponents for those matches included Rochdale, Tranmere Rovers, Derby County, Astana, Partizan Belgrade and LASK Linz.

Things are looking even worse this season.

Lingard has been limited to two Carabao Cup appearances.

That’s it. Just 99 minutes of football.

The 27-year-old spoke about the issues that left him feeling ‘numb’ during matches in an honest interview with talkSPORT in the summer.

“It’s just really hard, especially when it’s family issues,” Lingard said.

“I had a lot to deal with at home and obviously you’ve got to play in front of 75,000 people each week.

“And it’s kind of like I was numb, like I weren’t there. And the games were just passing me by because I had a lot of things on my mind.”

A move in January appears likely for a player deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford now.

Lingard has many years left in him, and he’ll want to rediscover the feeling of playing regularly at the highest level for club and country.

He’s enjoyed some great moments at Man United - the club he joined as a boy - which, through the lows, guarantee him a lifetime of memories.

The winner in the 2016 FA Cup final was a particular standout. There’s also the magical solo goals against Leicester City in the Community Shield and against Watford in the 2017/18 campaign.

Indeed, a video his best goals will have his grandkids thinking he was the greatest to ever do it.

That’s the caption that accompanies a viral video of Lingard’s stunners.

It’s true - his collection of best goals is absolutely outstanding.

The commentary switch-up for the last goal is superb.

Messi? Ronaldo? No.

Lingard’s grandkids really are going to think he was the GOAT, aren’t they?

