West Ham set to let player leave in January

West Ham moved a number of players out of the club in the transfer window.

In a busy summer of departures, they let Grady Diangana move to West Bromwich Albion in perhaps the most surprising deal of their window.

The other main first-team player to leave was Felipe Anderson, as he was loaned to Porto, while a number of fringe players also exited; Albian Ajeti moved to Celtic, Jordan Hugill went to Norwich City, Josh Cullen and Roberto moved to Anderlecht and Real Valladolid respectively.

Xande Silva was loaned to Aris Saloniki, while Jack Wilshere, Carlos Sanchez, and Pablo Zabaleta were all given free transfers.

And now it seems that another player could depart in the January transfer window.

ClaretandHugh reported on Saturday that David Moyes is open to loan offers for Nathan Holland in the January transfer window.

Holland, who is 5ft 8in tall, has made a total of four senior appearances for the club, playing against both Wolves and Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

Those appearances totalled 31 minutes but it appears that he will be heading out at the turn of the year as Moyes looks to give him proper minutes.

He has not been included in a full matchday squad this season and was loaned out last season, moving to Oxford United to play in League One.

During his time at Oxford, he played 12 times and scored three goals.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this is the right strategy.

Holland looked to be making his breakthrough last season but it hasn’t really led to anything since.

The 22-year-old is no longer a genuinely young player with a high ceiling, he’s simply a player who can’t find his way into the first-team.

Loaning him out may be the only way to raise his value and potentially allow the club to receive a decent transfer fee for him.

This is a good piece of business from the Hammers if an when they complete it.

