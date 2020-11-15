Despite bagging four goals and nine assists in the Premier League last season, Adama Traore has bizarrely made more substitute appearances than starts in 2020/21.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has largely preferred Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto instead, regardless of the fact Traore’s incredible average of five dribbles per Premier League outing last season had him widely regarded as one of the most fearsome attackers in the division.

A report from 90min has added further context, with the online publication claiming Traore’s reduced role is in part linked to the fact he’s yet to extend his contract at Molineux.

Apparently, Wolves reached an agreement with the Spain international several weeks ago, but the contract remains unsigned and that has caused a growing frustration at the Midlands club.

So with Traore generally in such high regard throughout the Premier League yet seemingly out of favour at his current club, there is an obvious question that GIVEMESPORT will attempt to answer: is it time for Wolves to cash-in on arguably their most prized asset?

GMS writers Christy Malyan, Jack Saville and Matt Dawson provide their responses below…

Matt Dawson

"Rewind to the summer and one has to question whether Wolves made the right decision. In hindsight, selling Diogo Jota over Traore now looks like a disastrous piece of business.

"Of course, the newly capped Spaniard was an effervescent ball of energy last season - registering four goals and nine assists - but that was an anomaly from a top-flight career that had previously provided very little.

"Jota, on the other hand, had been producing numbers for Wolves on a regular basis, scoring 44 goals during his three years at Molineux. Traore has failed to contribute to a single goal this year but his value is likely to still be incredibly high after his lung-busting performances last term.

"So if he really is annoying the Wolves hierarchy as reports suggest, selling him would be a superb idea. It's a no-brainer for Fosun."

Jack Saville

"Reports emerging from Molineux are a genuine cause of concern for the club, but it's too early to write Traore off. His opening to the season has left plenty to be desired, but on his day he's Nuno's most devastating attacking weapon.

"He is an unparalleled game changer, offering a blend of speed, power and end product that is near impossible to defend against. Fosun missed a trick by not cashing in on him in the summer when his value peaked and it's unlikely Wolves will be able to command anything close to his pre-coronavirus valuation of £70m.

"Now that ship has sailed, however, the club would be foolish to cash in."

Christy Malyan

"If you're not going to use him, then lose him.

For whatever reason, Nuno Santo doesn't seem to view Traore as indispensable in the same way virtually everybody else does, so Wolves may as well sell and reinvest the money in a player the manager fully trusts.

At his best Traore is nothing short of unstoppable and having seemed to really knit together all aspects of his game last season to become something close to the complete package, I'm sure suitors will be queueing up to take the muscly winger off Wolves' hands.

Even in light of his contract situation, Fosun should be able to get a handsome sum if they can encourage a bidding war between interested parties.

Long story short, Traore's too valuable an asset for a club of Wolves' size to be sitting on the bench. If he's not going to have a starring role, it's for the best that they cash-in."

