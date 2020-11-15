Leeds told they've been given a massive boost

Leeds United have had a mixed start to the Premier League season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have employed an attacking style of football that has won admirers from across the country.

They have beaten Fulham, Sheffield United, and Aston Villa, while they have also drawn with Manchester City.

However, they have lost four games, too, going down to Liverpool, Wolves, Leicester City, and Crystal Palace.

The two latter defeats were 4-1 reverses, and were suffered without the midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The 24-year-old was also absent from the win over Villa.

He sustained a shoulder injury against Wolves, and has now returned to light training as he closes in on a return to action for the Whites.

Phillips has been so impressive in his five league appearances that he has found his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad, winning three caps.

And Danny Mills claims that the return of the midfielder will be a major boost for the club; Football Insider reports that he is aiming to play against Arsenal in the first game after the international break.

Speaking to the same outlet, the former Leeds defender said: “It’s going to be a massive boost.

“Leeds have got a small squad, that’s how Marcelo Bielsa likes it, it’s why Leeds have been so successful. But when you lose one of your most influential players then of course, it’s going to create a little bit of a void.

“That’s what’s happened, but equally on that, having spoken to people at the club, they were always aware that there was going to be spells where they might not win a game for five or six games.

“Now this is not the Championship, where you bounce back every single time immediately. This is the Premier League, it doesn’t happen.

“There’s no issues, it will be expected and they’ll just continue what they’re doing.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Phillips is key to the way Bielsa plays and his absence has been keenly felt.

He is an exceptional midfield player, capable of passing the ball well, carrying it up the pitch, and winning the ball back cleanly and effectively.

His injury coinciding with two games that ended in an 8-2 aggregate defeat speaks volumes and he will be vital to any chance Leeds may have of beating the Gunners.

Per WhoScored, he averages two key passes per game, a passing accuracy of 82.8%, 3.4 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, and 1.2 clearances.

Having him back in the squad will be a huge boost for Bielsa.

