News of Zelina Vega's release from WWE sent shockwaves through the wrestling world on Friday night.

The decision appeared to come out of nowhere. It's no secret that she was one of the highest-rated Superstars on the roster, by both fans and colleagues.

In fact, just months ago, Vega was getting a big push as the mouthpiece and manager of a stable that involved Andrade and Angel Garza.

Even after those plans fizzled out, she had a match against Asuka in October for the RAW Women's Championship.

So to say news of her release came out of the blue is a bit of an understatement.

Just 10 minutes before WWE made the official announcement, Vega tweeted 'I support unionization'.

Many speculated that Zelina's post led to her release but in truth, there's plenty more to the story.

PWInsider have shared more details, claiming that the decision was 'fallout from last month's edict that talents drop their relationships with third-party entities such as Twitch and Cameo'.

Rather than allowing Superstars to run their own channels, WWE prefers to spearhead those relationships with third parties and offer out talents out as part of their contractual duties.

Vega was reportedly very vocal about keeping her Twitch account, which could have been a factor on her release.

On top of that, she was informed of the decision earlier in the day on Friday, long before she tweeted her support for unionization.

Therefore, we can conclude that was probably not a major factor in her release.

Finally, PWInsider confirm that Vega will be under the traditional WWE 90 day non-compete clause, 'which will keep her from working televised promotions through mid-February 2021'.

What's next for Zelina is unclear, but she has taken to Twitch to react to her release and confirmed that she's not done in wrestling. You can watch the stream HERE.

