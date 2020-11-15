There's no denying it, England are blessed with copious amounts of young talent right now.

Gareth Southgate has a plethora of options to pick from with regards to players aged 23 or younger.

A number of England's most-important players at the time of writing are part of this pool of youngsters and there are others in this age group on the cusp of being guaranteed starters.

So it got us here at GIVEMESPORT thinking, could we rank the Three Lions' army of U23 footballers into various different categories? Absolutely.

Using Tiermaker, we've placed 32 of England's best players aged 23 or under into six sections, ranging from '2022 World Cup starter' to 'will never win a cap'.

Let's take a look...

Tiermaker of England's U23 players

2022 World Cup starter: Joe Gomez, Declan Rice, Ben Chilwell, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jadon Sancho.

Gomez, Rice, Chilwell, Alexander-Arnold and Sancho have already nailed down spots in England's XI and by the time the winter of 2022 rolls around, Foden will all but certainly be one of the Three Lions' main men too.

On the fringes of the starting XI: Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, James Maddison, Dean Henderson, Reece James.

The presence of Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Foden in the starting XI means Rashford, Mount and Maddison will most likely have to make do with places on the bench. Henderson should be starting over Jordan Pickford, but we all know that's not happening anytime soon. James usurping Alexander-Arnold is a possibility, though...

2022 World Cup squad: Bukayo Saka, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tammy Abraham.

The wealth of attacking options available to Southgate means Saka, Abraham and Calvert-Lewin will probably struggle for game time with England over the next two years. However, they'll still be in the squad.

Has potential: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Greenwood, Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock.

This may seem harsh on Greenwood, but the reports about his lack of effort in training at Manchester United are hugely concerning. The less said about the Iceland incident, the better. Hudson-Odoi, Elliot and Barnes all face an uphill battle to be England regulars in the forward positions, as do Jones and Willock in midfield. Nevertheless, the potential is certainly there.

Will never be a regular: Rhian Brewster, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fikayo Tomori, Dominic Solanke, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ryan Sessegnon.

Solanke only features here because amazingly, he was won a cap for England. Wan-Bissaka is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions' senior side due to the strength in the right-back department, while we can see Brewster being a one-cap wonder somewhere down the line.

Will never win a cap: Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Brandon Williams, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Eberechi Eze.

Don't get us wrong, these are all very talented players. But worthy of an England cap? Probably not. Although if Solanke received the honour, then maybe we'll be proved wrong...

