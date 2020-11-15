EA Sports have made FIFA one of the most successful game franchises in history.

Year after year, millions of gamers around the world buy the latest edition of the game.

However the franchise has started to go downhill in recent times.

FIFA 20 was one of the worst games in the franchise's history.

Those who bought the game quickly became fed up of the unrealism and numerous glitches that plagued the gameplay.

Despite its failures, there was hope that FIFA 21 would be better.

However, it's arguably worse that its predecessor. That is shown by its Metacritic score.

1239 gamers have rated FIFA 21 having brought the game on Playstation 4.

And it has a rating of just 0.8/10. Ouch. You can view some of the negative reviews below:

Psultan said: "Terrible game. Forces crap teams/ players to win with last second/ miracle goals. Makes defenders foul or ignore the ball. Doesn't allow you to select players you desire to control often. All in the name of having you buy packs and spending money."

Stif43219 wrote: "The most unrewardable game ever'.

"Awful gameplay after the patch," Big-gooner wrote. "Pushing and promoting FUT to kids with new packs every week. Encouraging gambling. Massive let down".

STUT07 wrote: "Worst FIFA by far, defending non-existent, each game I play online finishes with at least 4-5 goals for each side. Only way to play it is ultra attacking, and hope to score more goals than the opponent. Sadly this has become a game of pure luck and not skill. I sure miss my FIFA 12 and FIFA 15 on ps3."

And cris1397 summed up the rage of players, writing: "This game is embarrassing, EA is shameful. They improved only one thing this year, the ugliness of this crap."

So it's fair to say that the game has not been well received at all.

But you can bet that most of those taking the time to leave bad reviews won't hesitate in buying FIFA 22.

News Now - Sport News