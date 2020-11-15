Manchester United’s young striker Mason Greenwood has endured a difficult few months.

He made front page news in the summer over his affairs on international duty with Phil Foden, which led to the pair being sent home from Iceland in embarrassment.

Greenwood was also affected by the passing of former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten last month.

The 19-year-old dedicated his goal against RB Leipzig in the Champions League to Wisten.

That was just one of two goals that Greenwood has scored for United this season.

It’s not working out in front of goal for him so far this season, and adding to the concern are reports about his attitude and lifestyle.

The Daily Mail say Man United are afraid he’s not getting enough sleep. Bruno Fernandes ripped into him in training for being lazy, according to The Times.

The media pile-on has been relentless and the Mirror have added to it with a story claiming the Red Devils are worried that Greenwood could throw away his career.

“Manchester United fear Mason Greenwood could throw his career away like super-talent Ravel Morrison,” the story reads.

“Manchester United officials are desperate for Greenwood to avoid the type of downward spiral that cost Morrison his Old Trafford career.”

It’s not the first time that the media has attempted to bring down a young, English star and fans have reacted by voicing their anger at this latest story.

“The English media is always trying to tear down young players and it’s disgusting to watch,” one fan wrote.

Greenwood’s recent social media activity might go some way to explaining what he’s going through right now.

He ‘liked’ a post on Instagram urging the media and fans to leave him alone as he deals with Wisten’s passing.

The post read: “Greenwood looks tired’ ‘Greenwood isn’t trying hard enough’ ‘Greenwood needs to fix up’.

“Mason Greenwood has just lost a close friend to suicide and has been endlessly attacked and abused by football fans and the media for months now, leave the kid alone.”

