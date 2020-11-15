According to reports from Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to re-sign former star Christian Eriksen during the January transfer window.

As recently as the 2018/19 season, Eriksen was one of the most important members of the Spurs squad, finishing that campaign with eight goals and twelve assists in the Premier League.

But after revealing his desire for a new challenge two summers ago, the Dane’s form plummeted and he was allowed to leave for Inter Milan in January with his contract winding down.

Safe to say, things haven’t worked out for him at the San Siro. Eriksen could only manage three Serie A goal involvements in the second-half of last season and hasn’t been a guaranteed starter this time out.

Football Insider claim Inter are essentially looking to move the attacking midfielder on when the January transfer window opens and have offered him to a number of Premier League clubs, including his form employers.

So, should Spurs look to snap up Eriksen in the new year, or should Jose Mourinho and co. give this one a wide berth?

GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Jack Saville and Matt Dawson attempt to answer one simple question: should Spurs re-sign Christian Eriksen?

Jack Saville

"It's a strong no from me.

"Spurs have finally taken significant steps forward in the transition from the Pochettino to the Mourinho era, concluding a handful of incoming and outgoing transfers to alter the makeup of the squad.

"Eriksen's future was one of the most troubling subplots of Spurs' 2019/20 season, and bringing him back is likely to create more problems than it would solve.

"He's simply not a Mourinho player and never will be, so I can't imagine a return to north London happening anytime soon."

Matt Dawson

"Christian Eriksen was one of the main factors behind Spurs' mass improvement under Mauricio Pochettino but the fact of the matter is that Mourinho couldn't find room for the Dane when he took over.

"Of course, Spurs are lacking creativity from central areas - you only need to look at their 1-0 win over West Brom to understand that - but Giovani Lo Celso proved himself a valuable option against Ludogorets by scoring. This would be a very bad investment from Levy and a bizarre backwards step."

Christy Malyan

"Tottenham's midfield is crying out for some creativity right now. It speaks volumes that the forwards have been their most creative forces this season with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min their only players to register more than seven key passes in the Premier League.

"And while Eriksen's reputation amongst Spurs fans might be indifferent at best, the simple fact of the matter is that the club will struggle to find a more naturally creative No.10 with proven Premier League pedigree who's available any time soon, let alone midway through the season. Let's not forget Eriksen accumulated 66 assists during his time in the English top flight.

"Daniel Levy does have prior here as well - he brought Robbie Keane back to White Hart Lane six months after selling him to Liverpool - and if Spurs are still in the title race when January comes around, Eriksen would be an impressive extra addition for the final run-in.

"Am I totally convinced? Purely because of the manner in which he left Spurs, no. But this scenario does have its upsides, and ultimately Tottenham could do a lot worse in January."

