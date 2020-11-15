WWE fans were very excited when Aleister Black made his RAW debut in February 2019.

In developmental he was a top star, holding the NXT Championship for 108 days before his call-up.

But on the main roster, Black's momentum has stalled.

Yes, he's had a few run-ins recently with big names like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens but has not been given the chance to truly establish himself as a main event player.

Like many promising NXT stars, it simply hasn't worked out on the main roster yet.

It seems Black is more aware of that fact than anyone else.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, 'The Anti-Hero' recently requested a return to NXT, but WWE refused his request.

The news broke shortly after Black's wife, Zelina Vega, was released by the company on Friday night.

"There’s a bit more behind the scenes to the Zelina Vega release. Frustration from both sides is an understatement," WrestleVotes wrote on Twitter.

"While it can’t be directly tied to today’s news, Aleister Black recently requested to move back to NXT and was denied. Dissension amongst the parties involved."

The timing of Black's request is certainly interesting. Vega's release could well be a factor in his request to return to NXT.

But, of course, he's not the first to ask and probably won't be the last.

Last year, Finn Balor returned to the Black and Yellow Brand and has been impressive while working under Triple H yet again.

It seems that for now though, Aleister will be kept on the WWE main roster. He was recently drafted to SmackDown but hasn't really done anything of note on Friday nights yet.

Hopefully, Vince McMahon has decided to keep him there for a reason.

