After months of anticipation, the PlayStation 5 will finally be released in the UK this Thursday.

However, unless you were one of the lucky ones to have secured a pre-order console, it appears that it will not be easy - or cheap - to get your hands on one.

Sony themselves have now admitted that they underestimated demand for their next-generation offering, with CEO Jim Ryan revealing that the company has been "astonished" by sales levels.

In an interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat, Ryan apologised to gamers who had been unable to secure a PS5 - acknowledging that it had handily outperformed the launch of the PlayStation 4 back in 2013.

"We're making more PS5's in this difficult environment then we made PS4s in that launch. If people are unable to find one at launch, we're very sorry and apologetic about that.

"They can rest assured we're working really hard to get significant supplies into the market before and after Christmas," stated Ryan.

That pledge, though, has done little to slow the rapid rise in the price of the PS5 on the secondary market. For those who do not want to wait for a console, sites such as eBay remain their only route to obtain Sony's newest piece of hardware - and, if the US launch is anything to go by, you will need some very deep pockets!

Released Stateside this past Thursday with a price tag of $499, the version of the PS5 that comes with a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive is currently selling on the popular auction site for $1,999.99 (£1,515.72). Rather cheekily, this eye-watering sum does not even include postage!

At more than four times its retail cost, the price in the listing is outrageous. With the hype behind the PS5, as well as the festive season being just around the corner, there will undoubtedly be some that will be willing to do business at that kind of price.

The PS5 has been an unprecedented success for Sony at this early stage of its lifespan. Despite this, though, Jim Ryan insists that he won't launch a new console against the sort of backdrop caused by COVID-19.

"The most extraordinary thing is all of this has taken place in 2020. The one thing I've learned is I'll never do this again in a pandemic."

Inflated secondary market prices are to be expected when it comes to the release of a new console. With that said, some of the sums being demanded for a PS5 are on a whole different level to anything seen previously.

Once the Christmas rush has subsided, the PS5 should readily be available within a few months for its usual sales price. In this instance, it is probably worth the wait!

