Barcelona are in somewhat of a crisis at the moment.

The club are struggling on the pitch.

Ronald Koeman's side have won just three of their opening seven La Liga games and currently sit eighth in the table.

And they are also in financial turmoil. The club need to cut their costs or risk entering bankruptcy.

They have been attempting to get the players to take a cut on their wages but many have not come to an agreement yet.

Despite their financial woes, Barca are still looking to strengthen in January.

The club are extremely light at the back, with Gerard Pique, Clément Lenglet and Ronald Araujo their only first-team options.

It's an area that Barcelona are looking to strengthen in January.

And Spanish publication Sport have revealed their shortlist for the upcoming transfer window and it includes some shock names.

The most surprising player they are targeting is Arsenal flop, Shkodran Mustafi.

The German defender has been nothing short of a disaster during his four-year stint at the club.

However, Barcelona believe they can get him on the cheap in January, with his contract expiring next summer.

Antonio Rudiger is also being targeted. The German defender has fallen out-of-favour at Chelsea and would reportedly be 'delighted' to make the move to Catalonia.

Barcelona will also test Liverpool's resolve for Joel Matip, while Koeman's side will return for Man City defender Eric Garcia, although a transfer is considered 'unlikely'.

Outside of the Premier League, Federico Fazio, Germán Pezzella and Mateo Musacchio are all options.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

I understand that Barcelona are targeting a fourth centre-back who will only be used on the odd occasion. But Mustafi? Really?

Mustafi will likely come very cheap, but he's been calamitous during his time in England.

Barcelona should be targeting better players than the German defender.

What a move it would be for him if he were to trade Arsenal for Barcelona, though.

I don't see how a move for Matip coming to fruition, given he is now Liverpool's first-choice centre-back after injuries sustained to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. A move for Garcia is also going to be tough.

I think the best option of those named above is Rudiger. He won't cost too much, he's still 27 years old and he's more than good enough to be a backup.

News Now - Sport News