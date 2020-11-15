Gareth Southgate makes huge claim about Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been in unbelievable form this season.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has become a superstar for his club, turning in a series of truly inspired performances.

In 14 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 13 goals and also registered 10 assists.

He has the highest number of assists in the Premier League, with eight, three ahead of second-placed Jack Grealish, while he is just one goal behind the current top scorers, his Spurs team-mate Son Heung-Min, Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

Kane is also the current England captain and has been equally as prolific for his country as for his club; across a total of 48 caps, he has scored 32 goals.

And manager Gareth Southgate believes that he will eventually become the top scorer for his country.

Wayne Rooney is currently England’s record scorer, netting 53 times in 120 caps.

Were Kane to make 120 appearances for his country, and keep scoring at his current rate of a goal every 0.6 games, he would score 78 times, smashing the record to smithereens.

And Southgate has backed him to do exactly that.

Quoted by The Daily Mirror, he said: “In terms of what is possible, I think the goalscoring record is a really interesting one for Harry.

“His strike rate for us is quite phenomenal and he’s obviously got time on his side to crack on and chase Wayne’s record.

“That would be a remarkable feat in itself when you look at Sir Bobby Charlton, Gary Linker and Wayne in the top three.

“If Harry can get onto that list, it will be a fantastic personal achievement.

“But I know from his perspective, while the personal achievements he is driven towards, he’s all about the team winning now.

“He’s been to the World Cup and won the Golden Boot - but in the end you want to win as a team and he’s totally focused on that.

“In the next few years he will want to look back at what the team has achieved - as well as reaching some of those personal milestones.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

It’s certain that Kane will do it, provided he stays fit.

The record he has is incredible and one has to make the point that qualifying for a tournament allows games against some remarkably weak teams.

Ahead of Euro 2020, Kane scored a hat-trick against Montenegro, netted two goals in total against Kosovo and also found the net against Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

In the past, he has scored against the likes of Malta, Lithuania, and San Marino.

There’s absolutely no way that the Spurs striker, who also loves a goal in a big game – he has netted against the likes of Germany, France, and Croatia too – fails to smash through Rooney’s record.

If he doesn’t, something has gone badly wrong.

