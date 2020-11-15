The Undertaker will bid a 'Final Farewell' to WWE at Survivor Series.

Mark Calaway - the man behind the famous character - is set to make an appearance at November's PPV 30 years to the day that he made his debut.

For three decades, The Undertaker has been the most respected name in pro-wrestling, so it's only fitting that his career comes full circle later this month.

Exactly what The Phenom will be doing at Survivor Series is unclear - will he address the WWE Universe one last time? Or maybe he'll even give one lucky Superstar the rub before he leaves?

We'll have to wait and see to find out. But ahead of his appearance, Calaway has been doing rare media interviews to hype his return and had some kind words for Bray Wyatt.

In fact, he named 'The Fiend' as the 'strongest character WWE has right now' which is one hell of a rub.

"When you have people outside writing for you, sometimes they get a little carried away and you're just like, 'Okay, let’s do that'," Undertaker told the New York Post.

"I hope he stays really invested in it and says no when he has to say no and do what's right for that character because it's really the strongest character WWE has right now."

The Deadman went on to say that he wishes he had 'a little bit more gas left in the tank' to face 'The Fiend' given his previous match with Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

"We could have really done something special together," he continued.

"Especially since I worked with Bray right after I lost to Brock [Lesnar] that year. I think it would have been a really nice catalyst into where he’s at now."

Would it be out of the question to see some form of showdown between The Undertaker and The Fiend at Survivor Series? We certainly hope not!

