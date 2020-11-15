UFC fans have been treated to a parade of highlight reel finishes over the past few weeks and the streak of jaw-dropping knockouts continued on Saturday night - much to the delight of Dana White!

Joaquin Buckley appeared to have "Knockout of the Year" sewn up when he dispatched Impa Kasanganay with a brutal spinning back-kick on Fight Island last month.

However, Ignacio Bahamondes then inserted himself into that conversation with his front-kick to the face finish of Edson Gomez on the November 4 edition of Dana White's Contender Series.

Khaos Williams, though, is the latest fighter to lay claim to that honour after his demolition of Abdul Razak Alhassan at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Serving as the co-main event on a card headlined by Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder, Williams unleashed a perfectly-timed right hand to Alhassan's chin just 30 seconds into their bout. The blow completely crushed the Ghanaian and referee Mark Smith thankfully called the bout off before any more punishment could be handed out.

So impressed was UFC president White that he called the finish "one of the most vicious knockouts I've ever seen in my ****ing life."

For a man that has seen as many fights as White, that is certainly a pretty substantial endorsement!

The emphatic victory marks Williams' second win inside the Octagon. Both of these wins have come by knockout in no more than half a minute. The 26-year-old American moves to 11-1 with this latest success.

Given the rapid nature of his work this weekend, it likely will not be long until we see Williams back in action. When he does return, the man himself seems committed to delivering more of the same.

"It's not personal...it's just punishment," insisted Williams in his post-fight interview. "I’ve been waiting to be able to get on TV and do this. I was a diamond in the rough just waiting to be buffed off and shown to the world."

You could be forgiven for not having known the name of Khaos Williams prior to this weekend. However, with Dana White now one of his chief supporters, his next appearance will surely be hyped significantly by UFC.

The company loves a knockout artist - and they have got a big prospect on their hands in the shape of Williams.

