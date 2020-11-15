Everton loanee has left onlookers "pleasantly surprised"

Moise Kean did not exactly enjoy the best spell at Everton.

The striker moved to the club in the summer of 2019, with the club paying an initial £25.1m that could rise to £27.5m.

Since his arrival, he made 37 appearances at Goodison Park and scored just four goals, while providing two assists.

An Italy international with eight caps already – he is only 20 – hopes were high on Merseyside that he would be able to grow and improve during his time at the club.

His lack of goals led to a summer move and he joined French giants PSG on loan.

And since his move, he has been in genuinely electric form in Ligue 1.

He has made a total of four appearances in the French top-flight, scoring three goals, netting a brace in a 4-0 win over Dijon and a sole strike against Rennes.

He also scored twice in the Champions League, netting a brace against Istanbul Basaksehir.

And Jonathan Johnson, a Ligue 1 expert and the former PSG correspondent for ESPN, claims that the teenager has surprised everyone since his move across the channel.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “People have been pleasantly surprised.

“He’s hit the ground running and has handled himself very well. He’s been reliable in attack at a time when they’ve been losing players and seems to be enjoying a new lease of life.

“He looked quite short of confidence at first, but it helped to have that match against Dijon early on. He probably needed that immediate boost to reach the level of confidence he has now.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This will be music to the ears of Everton supporters.

Kean is a young player with all of the talent in the world and his form since his move to France has only confirmed that.

It may be, of course, that Ligue 1 is simply a weaker division than the Premier League, and that he is playing in a stronger team, but to see him confident and banging in the goals will warm even the coldest heart at Goodison Park.

It adds to the theory that he may be able to return to the club and make a genuine impact in the 2021/22 season.

If he really thrives, PSG could well even try to buy him outright; either way, Everton win.

