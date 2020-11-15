Liverpool transfer news: Meeting has taken place with Jurgen Klopp making request

Given the injury crisis currently engulfing Liverpool, transfer rumours are only natural at this stage.

With the January market weeks away from opening, plenty of names have been touted as potential targets for Jurgen Klopp as he attempts to deal with long-term injuries to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

So, comments from Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window podcast barely come as much of a surprise.

According to the journalist (08.27 into the recording), who was speaking to Duncan Castles on Friday, Klopp was part of a ‘meeting’ to have ‘taken place since Joe Gomez’s injury’ and that the German ‘will have made his case’ for reinforcement.

During the same chat, Dayot Upamecano was touted as the number one target (08.50) with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly also mentioned, though the champions are understood to have been put off by the potential transfer fee involved.

Club legend Jamie Carragher said he believed the club needed to strengthen even prior to van Dijk’s injury after allowing Dejan Lovren to depart in the summer and it’s not hard to see why.

Though Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have impressed at times during their spells in the first-team they have combined for only 7 first-team appearances between them and Joel Matip has missed 60 games through injury since joining the club.

The Liverpool recruitment policy has been praised for their planning before so it’s unlikely we’ll see any rash decisions but perhaps they’ll be looking for another big name addition in defence three years on from the deal to sign van Dijk.

