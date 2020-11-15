For years now, many have been calling for Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton to receive a knighthood.

These calls should come as no surprise to sports fans across the country given the fantastic career the British F1 driver has had so far.

Now, those calls are a lot stronger after he's matched Michael Schumacher's incredible record of seven world titles.

Hamilton, 35, has just won his seventh championship after a stunning performance at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Going into the race, Hamilton was first in the standings, 85 points ahead of Finnish Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who was in second place.

With his first-place finish in today’s race, the British superstar secured an astonishing seventh championship, putting him equal with the great Schumacher in the process.

Hamilton's Career So Far

Hamilton has been competing in the F1 circuit for 13 years, making his debut in 2007 as he signed with McLaren.

Hamilton broke several records in his first season, and finished runner-up to Kimi Raikkonen by only one point.

The following season, Hamilton would go on to win his first championship at the age of 23.

After a few unsuccessful campaigns with McLaren in the years after his first championship, the British superstar took a somewhat risky move to Mercedes in 2013.

He finished fourth in his debut season with Mercedes, however, making it the third time in five years to do so... but as we now know, that was just the beginning.

In 2014, he was triumphant once again and secured his second F1 championship.

Hamilton achieved back-to-back championships for the first time in his career after a superb season in 2015.

The F1 star narrowly lost out to Nico Rosberg by five points in 2016, but yet again Hamilton bounced back, and has gone on to win the next four F1 championships, a simply amazing achievement.

Hamilton has cemented himself as an F1 legend, with all the championship victories and all the records he has broken, surely now is the time for him to receive his long-awaited knighthood.

Sir Lewis Hamilton... MAKE. IT. HAPPEN.

