Liverpool news: Emile Heskey urges Jurgen Klopp to sign 'winner'

Liverpool are in the middle of an injury crisis.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been ruled out for the majority of the 2020/21 season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be out of action for around a month after suffering a calf injury against Man City.

Thiago is currently injured, Mohamed Salah is currently self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and Andy Robertson is a doubt for Scotland's upcoming Nations League game.

It's clear that the Reds need to strengthen in Liverpool if they are achieve their goals this season.

And that's a view shared by Emile Heskey.

According to 90min.com, Liverpool are interested in a move for Bayern's David Alaba.

And Heskey has backed his former side to seal a deal for the Austrian star, whose contract runs out next summer.

When asked by Rousing the Kop whether Liverpool should sign Alaba, Heskey replied: "I think so. You’ve got a player who plays left back, left side centre back and left wing back and he can step into midfield as well.

“You’ve got a younger version of James Milner, someone who can tick all the boxes but tick them well.

“If you look at what he’s achieved, he’s a winner, so he knows what it takes to win and that’s what you want within your squad.

“Because that rubs off on the younger players as well because what you do and what you’ve achieved, they want to do as well.”

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

I'm with Heskey.

Liverpool should always be looking to sign world-class players. Alaba fits that bill.

Signing the Austrian makes even more sense given their current injury woes.

He can fill in at centre-back while Van Dijk and Gomez are out. He can also play at a very high level at left-back, centre-midfield and left-wing.

With his contract running out in January, he will also come at a reduced cost.

Chances to sign a player like Alaba doesn't come round very often and Liverpool need to seize the opportunity with both hands.

News Now - Sport News