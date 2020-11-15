Mike Tyson dramatically ripped off his shirt to reveal his shredded muscles during a recent interview with NFL star quarterback Russell Wilson.

The former heavyweight champion removed his top and flexed his muscles midway through his chat with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Wilson to show that he was ready for his highly anticipated comeback fight.

Iron Mike, 54, will face Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an eight-round exhibition bout on November 28.

The Baddest Man on the Planet’s first fight in just over 15 years will be a pay-per-view event hosted at the infamous Staples Center in Los Angeles.

However, the fight will NOT be for the WBC Front Line Battle Belt.

Tyson was chatting about dusting off his gloves with Wilson on his YouTube series called “Danger Talk.”

Wilson asked Tyson: "So, tell me about these next two weeks, you ready to roll? You fired up? You gonna look like old Mike Tyson?"

To which the boxing legend replied with, “Yeah man,” while flexing his toned biceps.

Iron Mike added: "Look at this! Come on, man. Look at this. Come on, brother.

"I'm The Rock, I'm the Hulkster baby! I'm beautiful baby!"

(Watch the moment in the video below by scrolling to 45:4)

But Tyson’s former rival Evander Holyfield claimed that he will quickly fatigue in his clash with Jones Jr.

Holyfield, 54, has returned to boxing training himself and fears that Tyson will NEVER allow him to get a trilogy fight after beating him twice in the 1990s.

Holyfield won their first bout via TKO in the 11th round and he won their second fight as Tyson was disqualified for biting in the third.

Mike Tyson’s return to boxing has been labelled as “sad” by Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, who claimed the veteran fighters were only “doing it for the money”, but for other people in boxing, including the fans, they simply can't wait to see him back in the ring.

