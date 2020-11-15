Liverpool's injury crisis is ridiculous.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both out for the majority of the season.

Both have undergone surgery after suffering serious injuries in the past few month.

Their injuries mean that Joel Matip is Liverpool's only available senior centre-back.

Thiago and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also on the injury list, while Mohamed Salah is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

And now the Reds have endured another injury blow.

Andy Robertson helped Scotland qualify for Euro 2020 last week.

He played the full 120 minutes as Scotland scraped past Serbia on penalties.

But manager Steve Clarke claimed in his press conference on Saturday that Robertson had picked up a hamstring injury.

"It was a physically draining game but emotionally also very, very draining for the players who were out on the pitch," Clarke said, per the Daily Record. "It was a long game, 120 minutes, so the players were physically and emotionally very tired.

"Lyndon Dykes is suspended and we have one or two knocks and niggles. Andy Robertson will be the most doubtful."

And Robertson was not included when Scotland's side was confirmed for their game against Slovakia on Sunday afternoon.

It is unknown how long Robertson will be on the sidelines for.

Clarke didn't seem too worried when speaking about his injury so he could be back for Liverpool's next game, which comes in seven days time against Leicester.

James Milner or Konstantinos Tsimikas will fill in for Robertson if he is not available.

As things stand, Liverpool's whole starting back-four are currently out injured. That's a huge worry.

News Now - Sport News