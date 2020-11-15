What Marcus Rashford has achieved in 2020 is truly incredible.

The Manchester United striker, 23, has ignored any suggestions to ‘stick to football’ to take on the government and campaign for free meals for children up and down the country.

He’s been recognised with an MBE for his efforts and has provided hope to many in what has been a difficult year.

On the field, he’s not done badly either.

Rashford enjoyed the best individual season of his professional career in 2019/20 with 17 goals in the Premier League and 22 strikes in all competitions.

The England international is showing how to be a perfect role model.

Yet the British media, as they so often have done to young British players, have continued in their attempts to drag Rashford down.

The Daily Mail wrote a story about Rashford buying luxury homes worth more than £2 million. As if Rashford can’t choose to spend his money as he sees fit.

Rashford responds on Twitter

Rashford spotted the story and issued a response, hitting out at the Mail on Twitter.

“Ok, so let’s address this. I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too,” Rashford wrote.

“To do that I made a decision at the beg of 2020 to start investing more in property. Please don’t run stories like this alongside refs to ‘campaigning’.”

Nooruddean Choudry, the man behind the successful @BeardedGenius Twitter account, had a fine analysis of the story.

“It’s very sly but obvious what the Mail are doing here,” Choudry tweeted.

“They’re less likely to mock/criticise something openly these days, instead they’ll do a story that on the surface looks neutral/positive, where in fact they’re setting up the comment section to do the dirty work.”

The Man United ace is receiving a wave of support.

