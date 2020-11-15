Every sport has their ‘top guy’.

Basketball has Michael Jordan, tennis has Roger Federer, football has Lionel Messi [or Cristiano Ronaldo] and, well, you get the picture… it just so happens that Formula 1 has Lewis Hamilton, arguably the greatest ever.

An interview with fellow F1 icon Michael Schumacher from 2008 should be remembered following Hamilton’s unprecedented seventh F1 title, equalling Schumacher at the Turkish Grand Prix in the process.

Schumacher went on the record back in 2008 praising the then ‘up and coming’ Hamilton and suggested that it would be fantastic for the sport if he was to smash any outstanding previous records, including his own.

In Schumacher’s own words, 'records are there to be beaten' and that’s certainly what Hamilton is hell bent on doing… and then some.

Hamilton is now statistically the most successful driver of all time, holding, or sharing, all of F1’s biggest records.

Having won in stupendous style at the Turkish Grand Prix, in wet conditions, it must be said, Hamilton pulled off an unlikely, however fitting, triumph from sixth on the grid to secure his seventh title in the 94th win of arguably the greatest professional racing career of all time.

Hamilton already holds the most victories, pole positions, podiums and points record over any other competitor, so this accolade is just another one to add to his resume.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Hamilton said following his victory: “I’m definitely a bit lost for words.

“I’ve got to say thank you to my family.

“We dreamed of this when we were young, watching the Grand Prix, and this is way, way beyond our dreams.

“It’s so important for kids – dream the impossible. You got to work for it, chase it, and never give up or doubt yourself.”

News Now - Sport News