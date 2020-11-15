In the past few weeks, we have been looking at the wages of the best paid Premier League players by position.

And now, using figures primarily provided by Spotrac, we have looked at the wages of the top 25 highest earning wingers in England's top tier.

Spotrac don't have the figure for every player, so we have used other sources where necessary.

All the figures used below are the base wage of every player. Bonuses are not included.

View the top 25 highest-paid wingers in the Premier League below:

=22. Eric Lamela - £80,000-per-week

=22. Lucas Moura - £80,000-per-week

=22. Xherdan Shaqiri - £80,000-per-week

=18. James Rodriguez - £90,000-per-week

=18. Richarlison - £90,000-per-week

Rodriguez took a substantial pay cut to join Everton and that's proving to be a masterstroke for the Toffees.

=18. Gabriel Martinelli - £90,000-per-week

=18. Diogo Jota - £90,000-per-week (per Sportekz)

=15. Sadio Mane - £100,000-per-week

=15. Hakim Ziyech - £100,000-per-week

=15. Nicolas Pepe - £100,000-per-week

Martinelli is a brilliant young talent, but according to Spotrac Arsenal are paying him £90,000-per-week. That's crazy if it's accurate.

That's just £10,000-per-week less than Mane and Ziyech, who are both underpaid in comparison.

15. Andriy Yarmolenko - £115,000-per-week

=12. Bernard - £120,000-per-week

=12. Riyad Mahrez - £120,000-per-week

=12. Callum Hudson-Odoi - £120,000-per-week (per the Guardian)

11. Wilfried Zaha - £130,000-per-week

Some surprising names in this block of five.

Everton and West Ham are paying Bernard and Yarmolenko respectively a lot of money but neither are playing regularly for their sides.

Hudson-Odoi was given a massive contract last year to fend off interest from Bayern Munich.

10. Jack Grealish - £135,000-per-week (per Daily Mail)

9. Heung-min Son - £140,000-per-week

8. Christian Pulisic - £145,433-per-week

7. Bernardo Silva - £150,000-per-week

6. Willian - £192,308-per-week

Grealish and Son have both shown this season why they are earning so much money.

Willian, on the other hand, hasn't.

Arsenal caused a stir when they signed Willian in the summer and it's fair to say he hasn't had a spectacular start to his career in north London.

=4. Marcus Rashford - £200,000-per-week

=4. Mohamed Salah - £200,000-per-week

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £250,000-per-week

1. Raheem Sterling - £300,000-per-week

Rashford and Salah have earned every penny. They have been sensational for Man United and Liverpool respectively.

Spurs shocked the world when they took Bale on loan in the summer. He is yet to hit the ground running.

Way out in front are Aubameyang and Sterling, both of which are key cogs for their respective team's.

