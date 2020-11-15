Over the course of the international break, numerous players have tested positive for coronavirus.

There have been serious questions asked as to why UEFA decided to hold a number of friendlies, as well as Nations League fixtures, in the midst of the pandemic's second wave.

For all the extensive testing and 'bubbles' being formed, football is not immune.

In fact, England boss Gareth Southgate is reportedly among those who has been struck by COVID-19.

The Sun carried an exclusive on Sunday saying the England boss had been "secretly battling" the virus.

The newspaper claim he had overcome the illness with his "players none the wiser" and that he had "developed symptoms" around a month ago.

While Southgate himself hasn't confirmed the news, it's claimed the 50-year-old tested positive on October 25 and isolated for 10 days.

A later test on November 5 came back negative.

That means he wouldn't have come into contact with his England squad during the period, but among those who he did meet in the build-up to testing positive was Piers Morgan.

Morgan: "That's disgraceful"

In response to the article, the broadcaster tweeted:

"Hmmmm... England manager Gareth Southgate reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct 25.

"I was chatting with him on Oct 22 at ⁦GQ Heroes event, with the magazine’s editors. He didn’t tell any of us he tested positive 3 days later. If dates are correct, that’s disgraceful."

Those who test positive for the virus are, of course, required to inform anyone with whom they have been in contact.

Morgan added:

"I have some questions for Gareth Southgate: 1) When exactly did you first became covid symptomatic?

"2) Was the test on Oct25 routine or because you had symptoms?

"3) Why did you not tell people you knew who you’d been with on Oct22 that you tested positive?"

It should be stressed that this is, at this stage, just a report and the dates could be wrong.

Southgate may have some awkward questions to answer nonetheless ahead of England's Nations League double-header against Belgium and Iceland.

