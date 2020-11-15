Joe Gomez was the latest name added to Liverpool's long list of injuries this week.

The Reds have been provided with a challenge that's arguably greater than their 'top six' rivals in terms of retaining their Premier League title with so many key players out with various knocks.

Virgil van Dijk was the first major domino to fall with a saddening ACL injury after Jordan Pickford's brutal challenge in the Merseyside Derby, ruling him out for most of the season.

Liverpool's injury crisis

His stand-in, Fabinho, then joined him on the treatment table with a knock in the Champions League, before Trent Alexander-Arnold was also ruled out for the club's upcoming fixtures.

That's not to mention the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with the likes of Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah all having to spend time in isolation after positive tests.

However, the news that Gomez, like Van Dijk, could be spending the majority of the season watching from the sidelines has arguably been the biggest blow of all.

Selection headache for Klopp

It leaves Jurgen Klopp with a serious selection headache in terms of his back four with youngsters such as Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips potentially set for baptisms of fire.

It's a desperate situation that has raised serious questions about the hectic fixture schedule that has been implemented after the three-month break brought about by COVID-19 last season.

It's easy to see why Klopp has been so vocal about a need for the five-substitutes rule to return when so many big-name players across the Premier League have picked up crocks.

Liverpool to receive compensation

However, albeit scant consolation for Gomez himself, it seems as though the football authorities are doing something to ensure that Liverpool are a little less sullied by their injury crisis.

That's because the Daily Mail are reporting this weekend that FIFA are set to provide £2 million in compensation for the Merseyside club in order to cover Gomez's £80,000-a-week wages.

The Football Association confirmed to the British publication that Liverpool would indeed be covered with England players subject to the FIFA club protection programme.

The FIFA initiative is an insurance package that allows clubs to make direct claims regarding injuries that may occur in all A-rated matches, international friendlies and training sessions.

FIFA will calculate the payments to Liverpool on a pro-rata basis until Gomez is fit enough to restart first-team training.

So, while there can be no lessening the human impact in terms of the difficult few months that Gomez is set to go through, Liverpool's wallet will at least have dodged a massive blow.

It sadly won't be enough to give Klopp the centre-back he requires nor improve Gomez's quality of life, but at least Liverpool are somehow covered in time where exactly what they're lacking is cover.

