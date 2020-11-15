Cristiano Ronaldo is the ultimate athlete.

No matter who you consider to be the greatest footballer in history, I think we can all agree that Ronaldo is the perfect role model when it comes to keeping yourself in optimal physical condition.

We've all read countless stories about Ronaldo hitting the gym at the crack of dawn and taking ice baths in the middle of the night to understand his dedication to his craft.

Ronaldo's incredible physicality

And it's one of the biggest reasons behind the Portuguese raising two fingers to father time and continuing to prove himself as one of the world's best players deep into his thirties.

Besides, you'd hardly think that Ronaldo was at most players' retirement age when you see his gravity-defying leap against Sampdoria and ripped physique whenever he removes his jersey.

And another attribute that hasn't abandoned Ronaldo with age is his remarkable speed, something which has even drawn praise from eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt this week.

Ronaldo praised by Usain Bolt

Bolt, a supporter of Ronaldo's former employers Manchester United, even went as far as claiming that the 35-year-old could beat him in a footrace now that he's been retired since 2017.

“For sure Cristiano [is faster than me]," Bolt admitted during an interview with Marca. "For me he works out every day, he is a super athlete.

"He's always on top of his game, he works hard and he is focused. Right now I definitely think he would be faster than me."

Montage of Ronaldo's sprints

In terms of sprinting, the praise couldn't be any higher and although, naturally, Ronaldo won't be as fast as he was during his prime, he's still remarkably nippy for someone closing in on 40.

So, tipping our hat to Bolt's comments, we couldn't help paying tribute to Ronaldo's remarkable sprinting ability and what better way to do so than courtesy of a classic YouTube montage?

Enter content creator 'Wrzzer' who, last year, released a video on the Ballon d'Or winner's rapid stride titled: '33 Magic Speed Moments by Cristiano Ronaldo' to the tune of 1.4 million views. Check it out:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Call me a party pooper, but as an athletics fan, I'm wary of people taking Bolt's comments and running with them - no pun intended - a little too far.

Lest we forget that Ronaldo, while undoubtedly rapid within the context of a footballer, was thrashed when he raced a mid-tier professional sprinter for the 'Tested to the Limit' documentary.

According to AS, said sprinter later predicted Ronaldo's 100-metre time by musing: "I took three tenths from him, which is quite a lot. If it was 100 metres, he may be able to get 11.60.”

To put that into context... my personal best is also 11.6 seconds and trust me, I'm not professional by any stretch of the imagination.

So, hats off to you, Cristiano, but don't believe the hype from some of your more devoted supporters too much. Well, in terms of sprinting, that is, you're pretty good at the whole football thing...

