Rangers latest news: Club keep in constant touch with Josh McPake

Scoring goals certainly hasn’t been a problem for Rangers this season in their immediate aim in trying to win the league.

Obviously, the likes of Jermain Defoe, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier have enjoyed prolific starts to the season though it’s unclear as to how long the first two names will be around in the future.

Morelos is consistently making a mark in Europe and has previously attracted attention from the likes of Lille while Defoe is surely in the autumn of his career.

However, it’s not as if goalscoring is likely to be a short-term phenomenon at Ibrox. Roofe has only just arrived and insight from the Scottish Sun look promising for one of the club’s youth players.

They claim Rangers are in constant touch with Josh McPake’s situation on loan with Morton and that Steven Gerrard rates the player highly.

While the 19-year-old is yet to score in the Scottish Championship this season, he has been able to register two assists and has seen his pace described as ‘scary’ already in his short career.

Signed from Hibernian as a 14-year-old, McPake has impressed in Rangers’ youth ranks by bagging a hat-trick against Celtic in 2018, as well as making his mark in a pre-season draw with Liverpool in April 2019.

During the early days of his time with Rangers, other big clubs are thought to have been keen but McPake has spoken of how he doesn't see a 'better place in Britain' for his development.

Clearly, he does have a long way to go to be considered the same level as either Morelos or Defoe but the future does look to be bright on the striker front.

