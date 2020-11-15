Tottenham latest news: Jose Mourinho opens door to player exit

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Sport TV (via Sky Sports), Jose Mourinho has opened the door for a player to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

After a successful transfer window in which Tottenham welcomed the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Matt Docherty, Joe Hart, Carlos Vinicius and Gareth Bale, Spurs’ options are undoubtedly strong.

Dele Alli may be the biggest victim of Spurs’ rebuild but, according to the self-proclaimed ‘Special One’, another of his midfielders could soon depart.

Indeed, according to Mourinho, his first signing as Tottenham manager could be recalled by his former club.

Gedson Fernandes, who his boss has previously described as a ‘kid’ and someone who had a ‘difficult debut’, could soon return to Benfica.

"I will never be the one to push him or say that I don't want him here. But I understand the situation of the kid and Benfica,’’ he said.

"If the club wants to end the relationship here, we will be here to collaborate, because we want the good of the player. Benfica has the power to decide and will be accepted by us."

While it may very well be nice to have a player rated £12.15m by Transfermarkt available to train alongside the first-team, losing the 21-year-old is unlikely to leave too much of a void in the squad.

After all, Fernandes has only made one appearance for Spurs since this season and the redemption of Tanguy Ndombele to fit alongside Giovani Lo Celso, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks and Hojbjerg means Mourinho is rather well-stocked in central midfield positions.

Sky Sports reported prior to his arrival that his signing was as a reaction to Moussa Sissoko’s injury but, with the Frenchman back in action, it’s hard to see where Fernandes fits.

With that in mind, his potential departure is unlikely to be a great loss.

