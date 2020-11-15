Sheffield Wednesday news: Tony Pulis won't have much money to spend

Whether or not the appointment of Tony Pulis is particularly inspiring or not, there’s no doubt the new Owls chief has his work cut out.

Following the points deduction being halved, Wednesday are now only two points off safety but do face a fight to turn their immediate fortunes around given the likes of Presto, Swansea and Stoke are up next.

Speaking after his appointment, the Sun’s Alan Nixon has revealed something about Pulis’ ability to spend in the January market.

When replying to a question on Twitter in regards as to what the Welshman would be able to spend in the New Year sales, the journalist wasn’t convinced he’d have many funds available to him.

In fact, ‘not much’ was his response.

Considering we are all currently operating in a world where clubs cannot even bank on gate receipts and the fact Wednesday were found guilty of breaking spending rules, a paucity of funds is not too surprising.

Those things coupled with the coronavirus epidemic would surely prevent most clubs from spending big.

Swiss Ramble noted the club had consistently lost money for years when reporting on their accounts in 2019 and Pulis is unlikely to have come cheap considering his previous experience.

With that in mind, it seems as if the new boss will have to largely rely on solutions from the training ground rather than the transfer market.

