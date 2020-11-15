Dustin Johnson has won the 2020 Masters after a tense final day at Augusta.

It was the American's to throw away, but a healthy looking lead was cut to just 1 in the early stages of Sunday's play.

Cameron Smith, playing some sensational golf as he chased the 36-year-old down, couldn't quite produce enough as Johnson finally seized control.

Finishing a stroke behind Tiger Woods last year, Johnson has been here before and was determined that this time history was there for the taking.

A nearly man no more

No fewer than 22 times in his career has he held the lead at 54 holes and he looked every bit the world number one as he masterfully held on to resist Smith's pressure.

He became the first player in history to reach -20 at Augusta.

Justin Thomas, who on paper should have been his most realistic threat, did not push him as close as he would have liked. Sung-jae Im continually kept himself there or thereabouts.

But the 2016 US Open winner was in the clear to win his first Green Jacket. He is the first world number one to triumph at the Masters since Woods achieved the feat in 2002.

Indeed, it's the first time the highest-ranked golfer has won any major since Rory McIlroy at the 2014 PGA.

His swing coach, Claude Harmon III had promised he would not be thinking about his previous closing rate. "Just give yourself chances," remained his philosophy.

Finally, it has paid off and having surged into the lead in the third round, Johnson's triumph was no less than he deserved.

