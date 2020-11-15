While most Premier League managers will view this international break as some well-ended respite from what has been a crazy start to the 2020/21 season, a likely restless Jurgen Klopp will have something on his mind.

When Premier League football returns in a week’s time, the Liverpool manager will have to take on Leicester without three members of a defensive four that were so crucial to the Reds lifting the English title last season.

Centre-half pairing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez could both be out for the season, while right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is sidelined with a calf problem as well.

There are no easy games in the Premier League but Liverpool’s coming clash with the Foxes is a particularly tough one to have three key defenders missing for.

Not only have Leicester enjoyed such a strong start to the season that they’re currently in first place, with the third-most goals scored of any side in the division, but they also have a certain Jamie Vardy up front.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner has started this term with eight goals in just seven appearances and will relish the chance to rip apart what will be something of a makeshift Liverpool backline.

So, how exactly should Klopp look to remedy what appears a perilous situation?

GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Jack Saville and Matt Dawson attempt to answer one simple question: how should Liverpool set up their defence against Leicester City?

Jack Saville - Williams, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson

"Nobody could have envisaged the scale of the crisis that Klopp would find himself in this season but Liverpool's failure to recruit a new defender in the summer seems like a rare blunder from Michael Edwards. The Reds took a gamble by failing to sign a replacement for Dejan Lovren and it already looks to have backfired.

In the current situation the defence almost picks itself. Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip will naturally resume their positions at left-back and centre-back respectively, and you'd imagine Fabinho will partner the latter in central defence if he returns from injury in time to face the Foxes.

At right-back it's a dream opportunity for Neco Williams to justify the hype surrounding his development, and I imagine Klopp will put his faith in the 19-year-old in Alexander-Arnold's absence."

Matt Dawson - N. Williams, R. Williams, Matip, Robertson

"This is the billion-dollar question at the moment - it really is panic stations at Anfield. They have a tough run coming up too, with matches against Leicester, Wolves and Ajax over the next month.

The solution, for me, is a tricky one but at right-back I'd certainly opt for 19-year-old Neco Williams. The Welshman seems the natural heir to Alexander-Arnold in that position and impressed me greatly against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last season. It's who you consider next to Joel Matip at centre-back that's even tougher.

The Cameroon international was excellent against Manchester City, winning six of his seven ground duels and using his tall frame to be fouled three times, and is currently a shoo-in to play.

Whoever Jurgen Klopp chooses at centre-back, they are sure to be given a tough afternoon against Vardy following the international break.

That being said, I'd probably go for Rhys Williams. After all, he's kept two clean-sheets from two games in the Champions League."

Christy Malyan - N. Williams, Fabinho, Matip, R. Williams, Robertson

"Very rarely has Klopp ventured away from a four-man defence throughout his Liverpool tenure but surely now's the perfect time to do so.

While that might seem like a needlessly negative overreaction - and one that actually increases the risk of more centre-back options getting injured - the extra body at the back should help negate the impact of losing so many key defenders.

It also gets Robertson and Neco Williams into positions that suit their adventurous playing styles and it's exactly how West Ham set up when they unexpectedly smashed Leicester 3-0.

Vardy failed to score that day and in fact only managed one shot throughout the ninety minutes, although Klopp will want to play the system far more progressively than the Hammers who sat deep and countered.

In terms of centre-back personnel, having Fabinho and Rhys Williams either side of Matip makes the most sense to me. Fabinho can bring the ball into midfield and Williams looks decent in possession as well with a 92% pass accuracy against Atalanta."

