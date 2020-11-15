Arsenal star Mesut Ozil knows both Toni Kroos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang very well.

The 32-year-old, who currently finds himself cast aside by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, won the 2014 World Cup with Germany alongside Kroos.

And he’s spent the past couple of years playing alongside Aubameyang at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Ozil took Aubameyang’s side in the row between the two players earlier this week.

Kroos criticised Aubameyang’s decision to wear masks during goal celebrations in the past.

“If there are rehearsed dances or choreographies, I find it very silly,” the Real Madrid star told the Einfach mal Luppen podcast.

“Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks.

"Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me.

“I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense.

“What I always found sweet was Gerd Muller. He just jumped up, pulled up his pants. That was real joy, nothing big.”

Aubameyang then responded via Twitter, pointing out that children are fans of his unique goal celebrations.

Ozil then posted a GIF of Aubameyang wearing a Black Panther mask after scoring against Rennes in the Europa League last season, alongside the caption: “The best goal celebration!”

Kroos has now issued his response after his compatriot stuck up for Aubameyang.

“I’m not surprised by anyone anymore,” Kroos told Bild, per the Daily Mail.

“I found it amusing, but I've already ticked it off.”

Kroos and Ozil are no longer international teammates after the latter retired in 2018.

It’s unlikely they will ever play together again - although it’s looking just as unlikely that Ozil and Aubameyang will also play together again after the German was left out of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads.

