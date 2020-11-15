Rangers transfer news: Steven Gerrard keen on Scotland penalty hero

To say it’s been a good week for Scottish football would be an understatement.

After qualifying for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament in the most dramatic of circumstances fans and players alike are in dreamland as the Tartan Army finally prepare for a major tournament.

For one of the heroes of Serbia, things could soon get even better.

That’s because the Scottish Sun tout Rangers with a move for a man they released well over a decade ago now.

Indeed, Norwich City’s Kenny McLean is understood to be a target for Steven Gerrard as the January transfer window draws ever closer. To sign him, the Gers are reportedly willing to offer either a deal paid in instalments or a loan arrangement with a guarantee to buy.

McClean is believed to be a Rangers fan and was once compared to Ibrox legend Barry Ferguson by Gary Teale. More importantly, he could offer further reinforcement in midfield.

Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Glen Kamara do offer strong options in the middle of the park but with Gerrard switching between a two and three man midfield this season, another body could be useful.

Sitting pretty at the top of the league, in theory, McLean would be a signing capable of hitting the ground running. Over the course of his career, he’s made 253 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, so the notion of an adaptation period being needed isn’t too much of a worry.

Given Celtic’s games in hand, there’s a chance the nine-point lead could be cut down to just three. With that in mind, strengthening when in a position of power and ensuring immediate impacts is of the utmost importance.

An experienced midfielder (as well as seemingly an expert penalty-taker given some of his recent exploits with Scotland) McLean looks a sensible signing.

