Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen was given the captain's armband for Belgium's Nations League game against England.

Roberto Martinez's side got off to a dream start, sailing into a 2-0 lead inside the first half.

Eric Dier was sloppy in possession leading to the opener, Romelu Lukaku subsequently nutmegging Declan Rice to set up Youri Tielemans.

Thirteen minutes later, Dries Mertens had doubled Belgium's lead with a well-executed free-kick past Jordan Pickford.

It would have been a special night for Vertonghen regardless as he faced several of his old Spurs teammates.

The centre-back, who left north London for Benfica this summer, greeted Three Lions skipper Harry Kane before kick-off.

But there were no such niceties for another of his former colleagues, Kieran Trippier.

Vertonghen's skills

As Vertonghen picked up the ball near the touchline, he pulled a lovely bit of skill out of his drawer to bamboozle both Trippier and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount before laying it off.

It was an impressive technique, but the England duo shouldn't really be getting rinsed by a 33-year-old Vertonghen.

Gareth Southgate still has plenty of work to do as he continues to experiment. Both Trippier and Kyle Walker were named in the starting line-up again but England need to start picking up points again in the Nations League.

While they made light work of Ireland in Thursday night's 3-0 friendly win, they were third going into the trip to Brussels behind Belgium and Denmark.

News Now - Sport News