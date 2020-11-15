Kasper Schmeichel has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent goalkeepers in recent years.

The Dane, son of Manchester United legend Peter, helped the Foxes win the Premier League title in 2015-16 and was named the club’s Player of the Season in 2012 and 2017.

The 34-year-old also came third in the voting for The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award in 2018 behind Thibaut Courtois and Hugo Lloris.

Schmeichel has played in all eight of Leicester’s Premier League fixtures so far this season.

Brendan Rodgers side currently sit top of the table following a fantastic start to the current campaign.

However, Rodgers and Leicester fans will now be anxiously waiting for news on their first-choice goalkeeper after he was involved in a nasty collision during Denmark’s UEFA Nations League clash against Iceland on Sunday night.

On the stroke of half-time, Schmeichel was briefly knocked out cold - or so it appeared - following a collision with Iceland forward Albert Gudmundsson.

After seeing Schmeichel prone on the floor with his eyes shut, Denmark’s players rushed to see if he was okay.

Fortunately, Schmeichel responded, although he was clearly in a lot of pain.

Watch the incident here…

And here’s another angle of the incident…

That looked really nasty.

it even reminded some football fans of the Petr Cech incident from 2006 which led the legendary Chelsea goalkeeper fracturing his skull.

One fan on Reddit wrote: “Oof, dangerous. Similar to how Cech ended up needing a helmet for the rest of his career.”

Another added: “Holy f*** gives me Petr Cech vibes.”

While another said: “Identical to Cech. Hope he's alright.”

It was no surprise when Schmeichel failed to emerge for the second half.

The injured goalkeeper was replaced by Frederik Ronnow at half-time.

