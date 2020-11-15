England failed to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Belgium on Sunday evening.

Youri Tielemans puts Belgium 1-0 up in the 10th minute before Dries Mertens doubled the hosts’ advantage with an excellent free-kick midway through the first half.

England threatened but, overall, this was a night to forget for Gareth Southgate and his players.

The Three Lions brightest spark, though, was midfielder Jack Grealish.

The Aston Villa captain has been in sparkling form at club level this season and impressed with his performance against the Republic of Ireland in midweek.

Southgate handed the 25-year-old his first competitive start against the Belgians and he was arguably England’s best player on the night.

His stats at full-time were particularly impressive considering England lost the match…

While pundit Jamie Redknapp said of the midfielder: "He was a joy to watch. He was the best player on the pitch. A class act."

Grealish produced one moment of individual brilliance which quickly went viral on social media.

As the ball was pinged into him, Grealish flicked the ball over Thomas Meunier with his heel.

That’s outstanding.

He’s some player alright.

