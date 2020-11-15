Oleksandr Usyk continues to show he has what it takes to compete at heavyweight.

The former unified world cruiserweight champion delivered a masterful display to defeat Derek Chisora on points at Wembley Arena at the beginning of the month.

Boxing fans would love to see the Ukrainian earn a shot at the world title and the more they see of him, the more many are convinced he could definitely hold his own.

If his stylish dispatching of Chisora wasn't enough, footage has emerged of his sparring sessions before the fight.

The British heavyweight Dave Allen had agreed to help him prepare but ended up being hurt in the ring.

Allen, just 28, has announced his retirement from the sport and in the process, shared footage of the session which convinced him to call it quits.

Allen explained, via The Sun:

"To be honest, when I sparred Usyk he knocked me unconscious. I never went over, I finished the round. But I can remember him hitting me.

“The rest of the round – next thing I knew I was stood outside the ring, packing my bag. I was concussed, so that was the last straw. I’m not an idiot so I know when it’s time to finish."

Let's take a look, courtesy of Allen's Instagram page.

“Yeah, a lot of money could’ve been made, but at what cost?" he added. "Being embarrassed. Being hurt is one thing, but being embarrassed is another.”

Listen to that thump when Usyk makes contact. It's impressive that Allen managed to stay on his feet, even if by his own admission he was virtually "unconscious" from that point on.

Usyk then made sure to stand off him for the rest of the round.

'I don't want to get punched anymore'

Even in sparring, the 33-year-old is capable of putting immense power into his punches and he looks a formidable opponent if the relevant boards do allow him a title fight.

As for Allen, he also released a longer statement confirming the decision to hang up his gloves.

"I hoped I would never have to write this message, never mind at 28 with my last fight being when I was 27 years old but I made the decision a few nights ago with my sister that I would no longer from that moment on be a professional fighter," he wrote.

"The reason for me calling it a day is simple, I don’t want to get punched anymore...all I want now is a nice quiet life with a wife and some kids healthy and happy getting nice and fat."

It's a pity to see Allen bow out so early, but it makes worrying reading for whoever steps into the ring with Usyk next.

