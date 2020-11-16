Jack Grealish's reputation continued to ascend into the footballing stratosphere on Sunday evening during England's 2-0 defeat against Belgium.

If people weren't already aware, then they certainly are now: this is Grealish's world and we're all just living in it.

Gareth Southgate appears to have finally succumb to the insatiable charm of the Aston Villa playmaker and England fans are delighted to see him involved.

While the Three Lions lost their UEFA Nations League encounter against FIFA's number one ranked side, the quality of Grealish's display, in which he won seven fouls, played two key passes and completed four dribbles, per Whoscored, offered some solace and a reason to be optimistic ahead of Euro 2021.

And there was one moment in particular that left fans salivating on social media.

With England chasing the game in the second-half, Grealish received the ball with his back to goal and channelled every bit of instinctive genius to evade the challenge of Thomas Meunier.

A delightfully caressed first-time flick of the backheel was so deft that it allowed Grealish to spin 90 degrees and begin embarking on a charge towards the Belgium goal without breaking stride.

It was a moment of ingenuity that mere mortals can only execute in the realms of a virtual FIFA Street reality.

But the 25-year-old playmaker wasn't the only star in ludic mood on international duty yesterday.

The former Manchester United flop Memphis Depay, who is valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt, played with swagger and authority in midfield, providing two pre-assists and a goal in the Netherlands' 3-1 win over Bosnia.

And while most England fans thought they had seen the closest thing to a reincarnation of Diego Maradona through Grealish's moment of wizardry, Depay managed to pull off a similarly awe-inducing touch.

Depay had his back to goal as the ball was rolled into his feet, but he managed to lift the ball over the onrushing defender with one dazzling flick of the outside of his boot, spin and sprint onto the loose ball before playing Steven Berghuis through on goal.

You can watch a clip of Depay's moment of genius below.

Who did it better, Grealish or Depay?

It wouldn't be football unless we were relentlessly pitting players against one another.

Regardless of which flick you prefer, perhaps Depay and Grealish's individual flashes of impromptu swagger will give those who actively pour scorn over international football a new perspective to consider.

Or maybe they'll just decide to tune into club games featuring Depay and Grealish more often...

