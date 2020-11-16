The Undertaker's incredible 30-year WWE career will come to an end next weekend.

November's Survivor Series PPV event is being billed as a 'Final Farewell' to The Deadman, exactly three decades on from his debut.

It's been one hell of a ride, too.

Mark Calaway - the man behind pro-wrestling's greatest character - has done it all in WWE.

Inside the ring, he was a seven-time world champion, but more important than the gold he won is his reputation amongst fans and his colleagues.

The Undertaker is an icon - perhaps WWE's greatest ever - and there's not a single fan or wrestler that would say a bad word about him.

There's no doubt that he'll go into the Hall of Fame too, perhaps as early as next year.

Yep, 'Taker's legacy is undeniable. But who does he rate as the greatest wrestler of all time?

Ahead of his 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series, Calaway was asked about his finest WrestleMania moment and during that conversation, labelled Shawn Michaels as the G.O.A.T.

"When pressed for one particular match, it would have to be Wrestlemania 25 against Shawn Michaels," Undertaker told ITN Wrestling.

"The match quality, the storyline, this is one of the greatest matches that I was part of. I think Shawn Michaels probably is the greatest in-ring wrestler of all time.

"This match here starts off a four-match series - the two with Shawn where I ended up retiring him next year, and then Triple H comes into the picture to take up from his friend.

"And it all ends up with Triple H, Shawn Michaels and myself at the top of the stage after 4 match series together.

"That was the end of an era and that’s my proudest body of work in WWE. Those four Wrestlemanias."

Many fans and Superstars name The Undertaker as the greatest of all time. But in his eyes, it's Michaels.

