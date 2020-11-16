Lewis Hamilton picked up his seventh Formula One world title this weekend following victory at the Turkish Grand Prix.

His 10th race win of the season sealed his championship, but it also saw him equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Drivers’ Championships.

Hamilton’s illustrious career is now very much under the microscope, with fans and experts all rushing to give their opinions on his highs and lows.

One particularly notable take on this came from the sports desk at The Guardian, and their rankings suggest his latest title win is the least impressive of the bunch.

Take a look below at their rankings and our comments.

7. Hamilton cruises to victory in 2020

Yes, this year’s title win has been on the cards for a long time and Mercedes have been dominant, but the synchronicity we’ve seen this year between Hamilton and his Merc have been truly impressive.

This weekend in Turkey, the British driver was patient and – as usual – pitch perfect. He finally took the lead on the 37th lap, also lapping teammate Valtteri Bottas in the process.

6. 2015 versus Nico Rosberg

Hamilton piled the pressure on against Finnish-German rival Rosberg in 2015 – forcing him into an error in the last 10 laps of the US GP. That error allowed Hamilton to come out on top and bag his third championship.

5. 2019 in Monaco

After losing the opening race to Bottas, Hamilton fought back in style and put together a run of six wins in seven races. By November – and the US GP – Hamilton had already clinched his sixth title.

4. 2017 rivalry with Vettel

In 2016, Hamilton lost out on the championship, with then-teammate Rosberg taking the crown. However, Rosberg retired in the wake of his win, leaving Hamilton to battle it out with Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari.

After the new rivalry with Vettel reached boiling point, Hamilton came out on top.

3. 2018 versus Ferrari

Another battle with Vettel was the story of the 2018 season. The German was ahead going into the German GP but crashed during the race, while Hamilton put in a sublime performance. From there on the Brit was back in the proverbial championship driving seat.

2. Hamilton’s first title win with Mercedes in 2014

The Brit dominated the second half of the season after another tough toe-to-toe battle with Rosberg. The two Mercedes drivers shared a fierce rivalry, but it was Hamilton who came out on top, forcing Rosberg into a mistake at Monza and seizing the initiative.

1. 2008 in Brazil

Of course, Hamilton’s best win has to be 2008. Clinching the title in the dying embers of the final race of the season, he overtook Timo Glock on the last corner to beat the supremely talented Felipe Massa to the Drivers’ Championship. It was his first and at the time he was the youngest driver ever to win the honour.

