Turning Roman Reigns heel is the best decision WWE have made in a long, long time.

His five-month absence between March and August of this year was felt by both management and the fans... but Roman returned with a bang.

'The Tribal Chief' brutally beatdown both 'The Fiend' and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam, before going on to win the Universal Championship just one week later.

Since then, he's been involved in what many believe is WWE's hottest storyline of the year, feuding with his real-life cousins The Usos before forcing his family to 'fall in line'.

On Sunday, Reigns has a huge match with the WWE Champion at Survivor Series. At this moment in time, that's Randy Orton, but he could drop the belt to Drew McIntyre on RAW.

Whoever makes it to Sunday's PPV, all eyes will be on the company's two top title-holders as they do battle for brand supremacy.

It will be a tough bout to call, with all three of those stars being built as dominating figures on RAW and SmackDown.

But in the eyes of Paul Heyman, Roman will be the one with the advantage as he's 'the biggest superstar in the entire industry today'.

"Whomever walks into Survivor Series as the second most important champion in WWE will remain just that when they step into the ring against the single biggest Superstar in the entire industry today," he told Talking Smack.

"[Roman] is prepared for the variable that RAW can present to him. We will have six days to strategise and prepare for whomever will fall at the feet of The Tribal Chief."

Well, Heyman is certainly confident that Reigns will get the job done at Survivor Series, but can we blame him?

After all, his claim that Roman is the biggest superstar in the industry right now is one that many fans will agree with.

