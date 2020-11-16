The international break hasn't been kind to Liverpool.

Losing Joe Gomez to a serious injury in England training was a hammer blow to their hopes of retaining the title, coming so soon after Virgil van Dijk's ACL diagnosis.

Since then, Redmen have been dropping like flies away with their respective nations.

Andy Robertson was ruled out of Scotland's tie with Slovakia with a hamstring problem, while according to the Egyptian Football Federation, Mo Salah has tested positive for coronavirus.

Just when it seemed things couldn't get much worse, Jordan Henderson limped off during England's 2-0 defeat to Belgium.

"Jordan had a bit of tightness at half time and felt he couldn't carry on," Gareth Southgate told reporters.

Jurgen Klopp's side face Leicester City this weekend and they could be without six first team players - and that's banking on Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara recovering in time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) are also on the sidelines.

That poses a significant conundrum for Klopp as his side host the league-leaders. This will be one of the champions' tougher tests so far this season and they are already down to the bare bones.

How could Liverpool line up?

The back four poses the biggest conundrum. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the club do not plan to buy another defender in January because they plan to give opportunities to their youngsters.

That hints at another Premier League appearance for the impressive Rhys Williams, while his namesake Neco could also replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back, fresh off the back of his man-of-the-match display against the Republic of Ireland.

On the other side, there could be a league debut for Kostas Tsimikas. One option is to restore James Milner at left-back, a role he filled in the 2016/17, but there seems little need for that when Klopp went out of his way to bring in a back-up to Robertson in the summer.

In midfield, as long as Thiago returns, he could be paired with Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman has had an impressive international break, captaining the Netherlands against Spain and scoring a brace against Bosnia.

But Henderson's loss - if it's confirmed in the coming days - will be huge. Whenever the midfielder was absent last season, Liverpool didn't look the same team.

The only real relief for Klopp will be that he won't have the puzzle of whether to pick Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino. Both were incorporated against Manchester City and with Salah self-isolating, he could field the duo again, with Xherdan Shaqiri a potential option on the right wing.

It's beginning to look like Liverpool did a deal with the devil to win the Premier League, but they should have the depth to field a respectable line-up against Leicester.

